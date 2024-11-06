Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 166.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

