Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 199.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 722.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.00. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $171.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

