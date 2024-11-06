Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour FY2026 Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UAA. Truist Financial raised their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

UAA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

