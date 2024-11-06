Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.37%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

