Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

