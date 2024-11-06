Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 128,717 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,717 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 46.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 336,349 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,038,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 22.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MQ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

