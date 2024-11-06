Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nova by 222.2% during the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 29.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 31.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.72. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

