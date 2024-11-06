Roth Mkm Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $65.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $46.95 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,232.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

