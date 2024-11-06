B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Celsius by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.