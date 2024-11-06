Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,788,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $28,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $18,747,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $17,874,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,043.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

