Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $921.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

