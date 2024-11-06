Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

CCOI stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

