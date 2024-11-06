Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group Announces Dividend

RDN stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.