Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

