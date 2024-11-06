Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,291,851 shares in the company, valued at $297,101,204.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $153,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,291,851 shares in the company, valued at $297,101,204.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,362 shares of company stock worth $33,970,517. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

