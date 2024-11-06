Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN opened at $336.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.67. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.50 and a 52 week high of $349.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,571,989.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,610,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,402,441.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,620,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,571,989.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,610,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,402,441.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,003,802 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

