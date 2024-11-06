Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OneMain were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock worth $2,032,859. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.