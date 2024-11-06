Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at $6,780,000.

OS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

OS opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

