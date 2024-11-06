Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,136 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.92 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,299. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,299. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

