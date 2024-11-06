Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,157 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

TRNO opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

