Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $13,646,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wix.com by 2,110.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

