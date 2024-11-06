Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ameresco worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ameresco by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 19.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

