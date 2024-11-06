Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,695 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

