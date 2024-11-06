Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 93.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 531,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 257,492 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Vital Farms Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

