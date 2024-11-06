Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,803 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 399.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 407.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Littelfuse by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $249.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.42. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

