Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $290.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $306.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

