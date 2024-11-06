Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,159 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 49.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

WNS Price Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

