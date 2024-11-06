Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96,609 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,398 shares of company stock worth $157,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.7 %

POWI opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

