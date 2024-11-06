YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Decreased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in YETI by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

