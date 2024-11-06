Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,553 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,409,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 731,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,956.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,956.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,637.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,279. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

