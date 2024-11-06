Reviewing Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) & Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Martinrea International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aisin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aisin and Martinrea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin 1.30% 2.85% 1.45% Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin $34.01 billion 0.23 $629.06 million $0.53 18.54 Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 83.28

This table compares Aisin and Martinrea International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than Martinrea International. Aisin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martinrea International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Aisin pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Martinrea International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aisin pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martinrea International pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aisin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aisin and Martinrea International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A Martinrea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aisin beats Martinrea International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches. The company also provides engine blocks; transmission housings; graphene and nylon coated brake lines; fluid and thermal product, such as fuel filler pipes, brake lines, and thermal management components. In addition, the company offers flexible manufacturing products comprising front and rear suspension modules, front vertical corner modules, bus frame assemblies, structural parts and fabrications, and metallic tanks and reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Royal Laser Tech Corporation and changed its name to Martinrea International Inc. in June 2002. Martinrea International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.