China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head-To-Head Survey

China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Gold International Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gold International Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.77, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than China Gold International Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gold International Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 3.67 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares China Gold International Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than China Gold International Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Gold International Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gold International Resources N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats China Gold International Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet. The company engages in logistics and transport related businesses. China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.