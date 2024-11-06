Critical Review: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Barratt Developments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.75 billion 0.81 $295.90 million $3.06 10.59 Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 1.29 $638.80 million N/A N/A

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.65% 30.18% 10.63% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.5% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dream Finders Homes and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Barratt Developments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.