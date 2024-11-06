Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

