First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

CVE stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.