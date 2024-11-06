State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $977,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 177.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 73,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

