Critical Comparison: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and NLS Pharmaceutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $28.20 billion 1.61 $994.06 million $0.58 24.53 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$12.17 million N/A N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than NLS Pharmaceutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Takeda Pharmaceutical and NLS Pharmaceutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.49% 10.00% 4.78% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

