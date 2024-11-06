State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 79.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $199.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.