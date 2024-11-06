State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Knowles worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948 in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

