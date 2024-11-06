State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

