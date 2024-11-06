State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. First Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $144.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $780,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,069.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $89,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,099.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $780,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,069.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

