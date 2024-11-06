Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 573,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 551,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

