State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 857 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,272,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,077,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 100,186.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 1,348,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

SUPN stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.