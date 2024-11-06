Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Barclays dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

