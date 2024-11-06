Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 197,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the first quarter worth about $569,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $875.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

