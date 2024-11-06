Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 524.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 685.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,538.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at $405,710.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.