Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 17.6% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

