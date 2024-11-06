Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 84,278 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 2,198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 5.5 %

SOUN opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

