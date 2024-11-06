Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

