Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

